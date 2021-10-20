Every year, dozens of people on Merseyside die alone.

According to estimates from Merseyside, scores of people die alone each year, with no one to attend their funerals.

According to data, 124 such funerals were held in Merseyside in 2020, compared to 114 in 2019.

The city of Liverpool had the most funerals, with 50, down from 53, while the city of St Helens had the most, with nine, up from six.

Officially known as “public health funerals,” these services are provided by local governments for persons who die in poverty or without a family, yet in rare circumstances the deceased may be wealthy, as depicted in the television show “Heir Hunters.”

Local governments are required by the Public Health (Control of Disease) Act 1984 (‘the Act’) to arrange for a burial or cremation if no adequate alternative arrangements are made.

Funerals are frequently held without flowers, and in certain cases, without even a service, and the deceased are often buried in unmarked graves.

Cremation is the most common form of remembrance, according to a Liverpool City Council representative, with 75 to 80 percent cremation and 25 to 20 percent burial. The deceased may be buried in a cemetery, but the council retains ownership of the grave.

Further burials in the grave are not permitted by Liverpool City Council in the event that a relative is discovered and desires to acquire the grave at a later date. If not purchased, they may be utilized in the future, but no graves are referred to as ‘paupers’ or ‘common’; these phrases are a holdover from the Victorian class system of First and Second class graves from the late 1800s and early 1900s.

The oldest person whose funeral was planned was 92 years old in Knowsley, while the youngest was only 27 years old in Wirral.

When next of kin is located, the funeral expenditures may be reimbursed, or the deceased’s inheritance may be claimed later.

Funeral costs and reasonable expenses can be recovered from the deceased’s estate, with any remaining funds going to the next of kin if they can be found, or to the Treasury Solicitor’s Department, known as ‘Bona Vacantia.’ ‘Vacant’ is the meaning of the latter Latin term.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”