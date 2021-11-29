Every word of Jamie Carragher and Roy Keane’s tumultuous conversation about Cristiano Ronaldo.

Following Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, Jamie Carragher and Roy Keane had a furious argument.

In the early parts of the second half, Jadon Sancho put United ahead, but Jorginho equalized from the penalty spot on 69 minutes.

The game’s biggest talking point, though, was Michael Carrick’s decision to sit Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo has 10 goals and two assists in 16 games for United in all competitions so far this season, but he was one of Carrick’s four alterations.

Just after the hour mark, the Portugal international came on for Sancho, but Keane and Carragher fought after the game over whether Ronaldo should be an automatic starter for United.

And here’s what the two had to say during the course of the six-minute conversation.

“If you bumped into Ronaldo in the car park, you see a person who’s won everything come back to lift the club – of course he wants to participate in these games,” Keane said.

“Not everyone has played 800 games in their career, but if you’re watching United now, you still believe that if Ronaldo is on the pitch, if the ball falls to anyone in the world, it’s Ronaldo, even at 36.”

“It’s not like he hasn’t scored and isn’t interested; he is, but he’s being blamed for the negative press.” He hasn’t been pushed in 5 or 6 years.

“He won’t solve United’s problems, but you don’t bring Ronaldo back to the bench to sit on the bench.” “Do you think Rashford pressed today?” you might ask. Today he accomplished nothing. Statistics have taken over the globe, and his figures returning to United are excellent.” “Scoring goals, absolutely,” Carragher replied. “What’s the game about?” Keane said before adding, Goals are being scored! You’re talking about Salah, but Jamie, the game is all about goals! Ian Rush is a character in the film Ian Rush. What exactly did he do? He was a goal scorer.” “Did he press?” Carragher responded. “Yeah, but he didn’t score as many as Ronaldo!” Keane replied. “In terms of goals, he’s a phenomenon,” the former Liverpool defender added. But I mentioned it in the middle of the week. Messi was signed by both PSG and United.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”