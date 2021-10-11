Every Song in the Latest EA Sports Game, ‘FIFA 22’ Soundtrack
The FIFA 22 soundtrack includes musicians such as Chvrches, Easy Life, Swedish House Mafia, and The Chemical Brothers, among others.
FIFA 22 is currently available at all major game shops in the United States. Players can expect a lengthy career campaign, a list of licensed players, and complete interaction with the FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) mode, as with any new release in this iconic soccer franchise.
A brand-new music will accompany your offline and online matches, in addition to all of the game’s upgrades. Apart from the 68 tracks that are separately bundled for the VOLTA street soccer mode, there are 52 songs in total.
The tracks from the main game are arranged alphabetically according to their respective artists in the table below.
EA (which recently opened an open beta for Battlefield 2042) has also put together a Spotify playlist for the soundtrack, so you can listen to it all and get a sense of how the different songs work together.
FIFA 22 is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox One S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
TrackArtistFollowers
Area21
Oliver Twist is a fictional character created by Charles Dickens
Arrdee
You Created a Hole
Queen of the Infants
The Purpose
BakarLandline
BinkiBaobá
Caio Prado is a Brazilian actor.
There’s Still Time
Casper Cann is a fictional character created by Casper Cann
Keep your gaze fixed on the prize.
Tamaraebi appears in Che Lingo.
Girls who are good
ChvrchesSkeletons
Life is simple.
Light from within
Bob Moses and Elderbrook
I’m looking forENNY
apprehension: a single edit
Msafiri Zawose performs during Msafiri Zawose’s Feiertag.
Summer Evening
Lola Marsh and the Garden City MovementApartment 402
Red-haired girl
I’m not interested in conversing (I Just Wanna Dance)
Animals Made of Glass
My People Must Be Set Free
Greentea Peng is a collaboration between SIMMY and Kid Cruise.
Tenfold
Harvey Causon is a character in the film Harvey.
The Top of the Hill
Harris, Hendrix
Mad
Tala, I’m hoping for the best.
TotallyInhaler
Do you recall the events of the past?
ISLAND
Now my feet aren’t failing me.
Crookes, Joy
Let’s Talk About It
Jungle
Subida
RDD and Karol Conka
Well-Behaved
Bonito, bonito, bonito, bonito, bonito, bon
Outside, there is a war.
Lex Amor is a collaboration between Kojey Radical and Lex Amor.
Don’t you know who I am?
KOKOKO!
No one should be afraid of you.
Simz the Little
Yesterday
Carner, Loyle
Motion
Luke Hemmings is a British actor.
There is Only One Man
Melody’s Echo Chamber and Moodod
Seguimos
MoradFuego
Gabifuego and Musti Jelassi
I adore you.
My Morning Jacket is a band that performs in the morning
Slowthai with Glidin’Pa Salieu
Tunnel
Channel Tres is featured in Polo & Pan.
Hallelujah
Polyamory
It Reminds Me of Summer
Public Safety
Demon
Moonchild Nights that are both sane and sad Dynamite Bring You Down Seaside demo by Sam Fender SEB The High Way SK Shango Before the Break of Day Sir was once in a lifetime. Ty Dolla Sign and 070 are part of Swedish House Mafia. Act Up and Shake Terry Presume is a fictional character. You’re Afraid of the Darkness The Chemical Brothers are a group of brothers from the United Kingdom A TeenV.I.CTwo SeaterWillow Kayne, DembaTSHA, Trio Da Kali, DembaTSHA, DembaTSHA, DembaTSHA, DembaTSHA, DembaTSHA, DembaTSHA, De The OverloadYard Act is a piece of legislation that aims to reduce the amount ‘Collapsing’ Denzel Curry and Pell star in Young Franco.