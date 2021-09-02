Every Major Feature In The New Update For ‘No Man’s Sky Frontiers’

Hello Games just released a brief teaser for the “No Man’s Sky” “Frontiers” update, which highlights all of the exciting new features for fans of the space survival and adventure game.

The “Frontiers” update was first teased on Aug. 10 on the game’s fifth anniversary, with only a title card and a name reveal. Eager fans can now get a closer look at the contents of the update thanks to the recently published trailer, which includes small clips of gameplay with all of the game’s new features as well as the official patch notes.

The settlement management is perhaps the most significant addition in the “Frontiers” update. Players may come across planetary settlements as they explore the procedurally created cosmos of “No Man’s Sky.”

The game’s many alien residents will populate these communities, and they will replicate everyday life by doing things like travelling from one area to another, relaxing at a cantina, piloting mech suits, and more. There will also be occasions when two or more settlers have a disagreement, and players will have to assist them in resolving their differences.

Players will also have the opportunity to become settlement overseers, which will allow them to control settlement operations.

The new management feature can also be used to expand settlements.

Players can opt to construct farms or factories to promote productivity, or they can construct other structures to increase settler happiness.

Settlements will serve as a reliable source of minerals and compounds for players. Larger settlements create more resources, but they are also more vulnerable to Sentinel raids. To stave off raiders, players can conduct research and build defensive constructions.

This new settlement feature is complemented by better base building, which includes hundreds of new base pieces, some of which are modeled on the new settlement structures. This will allow players to add new buildings to their current communities that they have designed themselves. Players will be able to quickly sift through their available parts thanks to an improved base building UI.

Improved graphics effects, more save slots, new monstrous companions, and procedurally generated interiors are just a few of the major enhancements.