Every Game Mode Available in ‘Battlefield 2042′ Leaks

Despite the addition of the ambitious new Portal mode, “Battlefield 2042” will still include multiple official game modes, providing players a sense of how the game is designed to be played. Some of these game modes have been released online, providing fans with a sneak glimpse at what they may expect when the game comes in October.

u/Folavin17 posted a list of the possible game modes for “Battlefield 2042” on the r/GamingLeaksandRumours subreddit. The list of modes was purportedly lifted from the official EA Answer HQ forum, adding to the leak’s authenticity.

The following are the game modes that have been leaked:

Conquest, Breakthrough, and Hazard Zone had already been confirmed by EA and DICE. What’s fascinating is the addition of smaller variants of each game mode, as well as the traditional Rush mode that fans of “Battlefield 4” and “Bad Company” have come to appreciate.

The customizable player size maps in “Battlefield 2” and “Battlefield 2142” are identical to the miniature variants of the three major game modes. Players could pick between 16-player, 32-player, and 64-player maps. The size of each map was also scaled based on the maximum number of players, altering the number of control points and vehicle types available for each round.

In the grand scheme of things, “Battlefield 2042’s” leap from 64 to a maximum of 128 players could be troublesome. Aside from the inevitable grenade and explosives spam, players are also concerned that the sheer vastness of each map will spread the action thin over numerous hotspots rather than concentrating it in a single center of struggle.

Because Breakthrough and Rush are meant for intense team engagements rather than Conquest’s free-form warfare, this issue will be more frequent in Conquest mode than everywhere else. The game mode for Hazard Zone’s little edition has yet to be publicly unveiled, so it’s unclear how it will play out.

More game types, similar to way they were treated in “Battlefield V,” may be added in the future as limited-time events. The new Portal mode, on the other hand, may function as a primary hub where players may choose which mode they wish to play at any moment, obviating the need for timed game modes and other extra modes in general.