Every character from Warner Bros.’ Super Smash Bros.’ style fighter is on the ‘MultiVersus’ roster.

With its upcoming free-to-play title, MultiVersus, Warner Bros. has shown its own take on the Super Smash Bros. paradigm.

This will largely be a multiplayer experience with identifiable IP, similar to Nintendo’s popular platforming brawler. Instead of having a list of gaming legends, the cast here includes characters from Warner Bros. TV series and films.

The DC universe, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, and even Game of Thrones are all represented. Basically, the same franchises that appeared in Space Jam: A New Legacy earlier this year.

Not only will you be able to play as well-known characters, but you’ll also be able to fight alongside your pals in a number of famous stages. The Batcave, Themyscira, and Jake and Finn’s Tree Fort from Adventure Time may all be seen in the trailer.

Character ‘MultiVersus’ We don’t know who all of the game’s launch characters are yet (the section screen in the trailer has a few missing blocks), but we do know who most of them are. The following are the 12 confirmed MultiVersus characters.

Jake the Dog from Adventure Time will be a playable character in the game, and he’ll be able to use his trademark extending and shrinking abilities in combat. John DiMaggio (as Bender from Futurama) will provide the voice for him in the show.

Fans will be able to handle Finn the Human from Adventure Time in addition to Jake. His original actor, Jeremy Shada, will also provide his voice to him.

Batman in BatmanMultiVersus won’t look like any of the movies (no Ben Affleck or Michael Keaton), but will be an animated rendition that blends in better with the other cartoon characters in the game. Kevin Conroy, a fan favorite, will play him.

Wonder Woman is a superhero who is known for her

Diana Prince will also be on the cast list (voiced by Abby Trott). Her lasso of truth, according to the trailer, will be a multifunctional weapon that may be used as a weapon or to save comrades from falling.