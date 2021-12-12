Everton’s transfer strategy could be altered if a £36 million Manchester United outcast is signed.

“We know what we want, more or less.”

In his news conference ahead of Everton’s trip to Crystal Palace on Friday afternoon, Rafael Benitez was asked about the upcoming January transfer window.

However, while an internal shortlist of targets may have previously been drawn up, it will be intriguing to see if those intentions are revised now that Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has become available.

Philippe Lamboley, Martial’s agent, confirmed to Sky Sports this week that his client wants to leave United in January, saying: “Anthony wishes to leave the club in January.”

“All he has to do now is play.” He has stated that he would not be staying in January, and I will speak with the club as soon as possible.” Martial has only made seven league appearances, two starts, and has yet to play a complete 90 minutes this season.

Even with the recent appointment of new manager Ralf Rangnick, Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford, and Mason Greenwood are all ahead of him in the pecking order.

Everton require reinforcements in a number of areas during the winter transfer window, with the attack being one of them.

Since September, the Blues have been without vital striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, as well as offensive teammate Richarlison, due to injury and suspension.

In their absence, Benitez has been forced to rely on summer signing Salomon Rondon, who has struggled to make an impact for the squad and is now injured.

Although Martial has struggled to maintain consistent form in recent seasons, his overall Premier League record demonstrates that he has been a top-level attacker, and at the age of 26, he could still have plenty to give.

Since his arrival in the Premier League, the Frenchman has 56 league goals with an xG of 46.64.

Overachievement like that over a number of seasons paints an image of a capable and dangerous finisher. In that period, he also had 26 assists, which is rather outstanding.

Martial’s adaptability adds another layer of attraction. He, like Richarlison, can play outside or through the middle, which can be advantageous in a tiny squad like Everton’s.

