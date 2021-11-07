Everton’s team news is verified, while Anthony Gordon begins in the first of three Tottenham changes.

Everton will start both Anthony Gordon and Fabian Delph against Tottenham Hotspur today.

In the defeat to Wolves on Monday night, the duo came off the bench to assist raise a dreadful effort.

Delph came on to replace Jean-Philippe Gbamin and helped the Blues maintain control in midfield, while Gordon nearly equalized late in a vibrant effort.

The guys who would have to make way are Gbamin and Alex Iwobi. Mason Holgate is also relegated to the bench when Lucas Digne regains fitness and returns to left-back, while Ben Godfrey moves to centre-back.

Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane, Godfrey, and Digne form a back four in front of Jordan Pickford in goal.

In midfield, Allan is expected to partner Delph, with Gordon, Demarai Gray, and Andros Townsend supporting Richarlison.

Pickford, Coleman, Godfrey, Keane, Digne, Allan, Delph, Gordon, Gray, Townsend, Richarlison. Begovic, Kenny, Holgate, Iwobi, Tosun, Gbamin, Davies, Branthwaite, Rondon are among the substitutes.

Royal, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Reguilon, Moura, Son, Kane, Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies. Gollini, Sanchez, Tanganga, Doherty, Dele, Winks, Lo Celso, Ndombele, Bergwijn are among the substitutes.