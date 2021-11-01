Everton’s starting lineups against Wolves have been decided after Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Salomon Rondon’s decisions.

Everton are in desperate need of a morale-boosting victory at Molineux tonight after a couple of shock home defeats, and a positive reaction to their Watford meltdown nine days ago.

Richarlison claims that his comeback will help Salomon Rondon score more goals, but after a spate of ineffective performances, I believe the Venezuelan has to be taken out of the firing line.

As a result, the Olympic gold medalist from Brazil, who scored twice on his Blues debut against Wolves in 2018, leads the line, with the 32-year-old dropping to the sidelines.

The defense is also in severe need of reinforcements, and it is hoped that Yerry Mina will be fit enough to take his spot at center-back.

Allan, Davies; Townsend, Gray, Gordon; Richarlison; Coleman, Digne, Godfrey, Mina; Pickford; Coleman, Digne, Godfrey, Mina; Allan, Davies; Townsend, Gray, Gordon; Richarlison

Many Evertonians have every right to demand changes for tonight’s game after last week’s disaster against Watford.

However, given the problems that Rafa Benitez is now dealing with, the Blues simply do not have the personnel to make changes and freshen things up.

Jordan Pickford will, without a doubt, start in goal, with Lucas Digne at left-back and Seamus Coleman at right-back.

Last weekend, both Michael Keane and Ben Godfrey struggled, but with Yerry Mina out, it’s hard not to think that either will start tonight.

Andros Townsend and Richarlison should start on the flanks, with Allan and Tom Davies in the centre.

Demarai Gray should then take his place behind Salomon Rondon, who will now be in charge of the line.

Allan, Davies; Townsend, Gray, Richarlison; Rondon; Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Godfrey, Digne; Allan, Davies; Townsend, Gray, Richarlison; Rondon

It’s time for Jean-Philippe Gbamin to take the stage.

When will he be ready if he isn’t now?

While Richarlison leads the line, he comes in to add legs to the middle.

Anthony Gordon is also deserving of a start, with Demarai Gray relegated to a roving role, while Ben Godfrey and Michael Keane are nearly awarded their starting spots by default.

At Molineux, Yerry Mina would have been a big help.

Allan Gbamin; Townsend, Gray, Gordon; Richarlison; Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Godfrey, Digne; Gbamin, Allan; Townsend, Gray, Gordon; Richarlison

Salomon Rondon’s work rate may have been defended by Rafa Benitez. “The summary has come to an end.”