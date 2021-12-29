Everton’s Ross Barkley is being linked with a comeback, while Chelsea is keeping an eye on Lucas Digne.

With Christmas behind them, January is quickly approaching, and Everton may be active in the transfer market as they attempt to climb the Premier League table.

Rafa Benitez has had a rocky start at Goodison Park, with the Blues now occupying 15th place in the table.

Everton have struggled to replace star man Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has missed all but three Premier League matches so far this season due to two separate injuries.

As the January transfer window approaches, we take a look at all of the transfer speculations surrounding Everton.

Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley

The Telegraph is a British newspaper that publishes

Everton are reportedly mulling a deal for Ross Barkley, who began his professional career at Goodison Park.

Barkley left Everton in 2018, but after failing to make an impact at Chelsea, he was loaned out to Aston Villa for part of last season.

According to the article, the move would only be on a loan basis.

Daily Mail’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Gunners legend Lee Dixon has urged Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin to join Arsenal.

“Would Calvert-Lewin be a good fit for Arsenal?” “I believe so,” ITV commentator Dixon told the Daily Mail.

“I think you’d have a hard time getting one of the best strikers in the world, like [Erling] Haaland.” No disrespect to Everton, but it would be a step up for Calvert-Lewin.” “I like him, and I believe he has the ability to be as excellent as he wants to be.” He is strong and good in the air, as well as a terrific finisher, and he is fit and athletic. “I’d gladly take him.” Digne, Lucas Inter Milan, Juventus, and Napoli have joined Chelsea in their pursuit of Lucas Digne after the left back fell out with Everton manager Rafa Benitez, according to Sky ItaliaMedia in Italy.

Chelsea’s left defender After having surgery on an ACL injury, Ben Chilwell will miss the rest of the season, leaving the European Champions in need of a new left back.