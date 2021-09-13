Everton’s player has been named the Premier League’s “most annoying” player.

Wolves striker Fabio Silva has dubbed Yerry Mina the most irritating player in the Premier League.

The Everton defender, who is 6ft 5ins tall, is a colossal presence at the back for the Blues, combining incredible strength in the air with hefty tackles.

Mina is a well-liked member of the squad and is a vocal leader who often yells words of support to his teammates.

The centre-back keeps morale high at Finch Farm by always smiling and joking.

Playing with him and playing against him, on the other hand, appear to be two very different experiences.

Wolves forward Silva has described Colombian Mina as his toughest opponent in the Premier League, after coming up against him when Everton defeated Wolves 1-0 in May.

“The most obnoxious one I came across was Mina from Everton,” Silva said in an interview with FourFourTwo.

“I believe it is part of his Colombian culture to try to get into your head; to play mind games; to say things to provoke you.

“But on the pitch, I’m calm and don’t pay attention!”

Silva isn’t the only one who has been irritated by Mina’s antics on the field during a game.

During Everton’s 2-2 draw with Leeds last month, the defender created a nuisance of himself by attempting to outsmart Patrick Bamford.

When the Leeds striker pushed Mina for the ball near the Everton goal, the defender backed into him before falling back and holding his ear after the attacker grappled with him.

Mina then stepped back before dropping to the ground and laying on top of the ball to protect it. Despite the antics, he managed to regain his calm and get back up, shepherding the ball away from danger and booting it clear.

As Mina whacked the ball down the line, Bamford, who had looked bemused throughout, was late with his tackle and the two fell to the floor.

As the Leeds frontman held his arm, Mina waved his arms in the air before grabbing Bamford and appearing to nuzzle the striker’s side with his head.

Like two pantomime villains,