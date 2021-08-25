Everton’s new transfer plan demonstrates that Marcel Brands has learned his lesson.

Looking back, it appears that Everton took a new approach this summer. This could be the summer when Everton get back to doing what they do best.

For years, the Blues were praised for their transfer strategy as they bought astutely and smartly under David Moyes’ watchful supervision.

The club’s recruitment was rigorous and intelligent, despite the fact that its hands were restricted financially.

Everton only needed a cash injection to break through the glass ceiling, and they’d be able to compete at the top once more, right?

When Farhad Moshiri arrived in 2016 and invested millions into the club, money and the idea of a benevolent investor materialized, but the Toffees’ famous acquisition plan changed radically.

Everton’s now-apparently scattergun approach was perceived as the way not to do business, and kudos were lost.

However, as the 2021/22 season progresses, the Blues appear to have learned their lessons, and the recent reported market movements should be cause for genuine optimism that Everton will now get their business right.

The balance in the side has already been addressed with the signings of Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend for a combined £1.7 million, allowing manager Rafa Benitez to use a front-foot style of play with plenty of crosses into the box. It’s no surprise that Everton has scored five goals in two games by attacking with intent.

And now, just this week, the club has made some forward-thinking moves.

Rangers’ highly rated right-back Nathan Patterson has been pursued, while Sheffield United’s teenage forward Daniel Jebbison, who scored on his full debut for the Blades at Goodison Park last season, is also on their radar.

While rumors indicate Jebbison is worth £5 million, Ibrox manager Steven Gerrard laughed off the Toffees’ £5 million approach for Patterson.

Though both deals will require effort, the desire to pursue youngsters with such characteristics – young, eager, gifted players who have already been trusted to play first-team football – is positive.

Sure, they aren’t £50 million additions, and they aren’t coming from Real Madrid or Barcelona, but in hindsight, this ostensibly new strategy, led by director. “The summary has come to an end.”