Everton’s new stadium project manager claims that Bramley-Moore Dock adds a “wow factor.”

Everton’s stadium development and project manager has spoken up about what it’s like to work at Bramley-Moore Dock on a day-to-day basis in recent months.

Alix Craig has been in her current position full-time for two years, after previously working on the Goodison Park lounges and the club’s relocation to the Liver Building.

The Blues have been working on their state-of-the-art new stadium on the waterfront since July.

In recent weeks, significant work has been made on the dock infill and foundation piling operations, with Evertonians eager to watch each step unfold.

Craig confesses that her day-to-day work sometimes makes her forget about the project’s enormity, but she believes the task still has a “wow factor.”

“The place is huge,” she told Everton’s official programme. It may be fairly daunting to actually be on the site and experience the size of it and everything since we’ve been involved for such a long time and have spoken about it for such a long time.

“I believe you can easily forget the enormity of it when you’re in the day-to-day of it and have your head in the details, working on things in bitesize bits.”

“However, when you walk around and explain it to someone who is experiencing it for the first time, it serves as a reminder of the magnitude of the undertaking.”

“It has that wow element, it’s incredible.”

“For the past two years, it’s been nonstop.” I think the epidemic, along with having to work from home, has amplified it even more, but it’s been a lot of fun – it’s a challenge that doesn’t come along every day.

“It’s quite exciting for us as a club and for the city as a whole because of all the advantages it provides.” It’s been a pleasure to be a part of the initiative because there’s a lot of interest and passion.” Craig went on to describe her job responsibilities as the team transitions into the development phase.

The project manager, who worked substantially on the planning application, also described the other agreements on which she had a hand. “The summary has come to an end.”