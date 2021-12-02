Everton’s difficulties with the Merseyside derby forecast are addressed by Wayne Rooney.

Wayne Rooney, a former Everton striker, has spoken out against the present situation at Goodison Park.

The Blues were humiliated 4-1 by Liverpool in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday night.

Everton’s consolation goal provided the sole source of solace at Goodison Park, as the Toffees have now gone eight games without a win.

Following the setback, numerous Everton fans vented their frustrations towards the director’s box at Goodison Park at full-time.

Following the club’s recent results, manager Rafa Benitez has also come under fire, with one bookmaker already predicting that he will be the next Premier League manager to be fired.

Rooney spent two seasons as a player for Everton and is presently in charge of Championship side Derby County.

The former Blues striker recognizes Everton’s current condition as challenging, but believes his old team will recover in the near future.

“Listen, when you lose a derby, there’s always a reaction,” Rooney stated in his pre-match press conference.

“Obviously, it was a sad outcome for Everton, and I’m sure there will be a lot of conjecture about it, as we’ve seen before, but they simply need to regroup.”

“They’re going through a tough time, but I’m confident they’ll get through it.””