Everton’s defeat to Wolves has been described as “bordering on shameful” by the national media.

Everton were defeated by Wolverhampton Wanderers for the third time in the Premier League on Monday night.

Bruno Lage’s Wolves moved up to seventh position in the table thanks to Max Kilman’s debut goal and Raul Jimenez’s 50th.

Despite a late charge, the Blues were made to pay after a horrific first 45 minutes at Molineux. Alex Iwobi’s goal cut the deficit.

Everton now sits in 10th place in the Premier League rankings, and here’s how the national media covered the game.

“Rafa Benitez, Everton manager, was less animated but no less anxious a few yards away. Though they came close to securing a point with a late siege, it would be madness to call them unlucky losers; this was their third Premier League defeat in a row, and there is a reason for their poor form.” “The first half was so one-sided, it bordered on embarrassing,” he said later. Wolves were faster out of the gates than one of the sprinters at a nearby racetrack, and they shouldn’t have been caught once they were clear.” “Everton continued to press forward, riding their luck when Jimenez’s header hit the post, and they almost stole an equaliser when replacement Anthony Gordon had a header saved by Sa, but it wasn’t to be,” King said. At the end, Lage appeared delighted, but Benitez did not.

“‘I didn’t like the first half,’ Benitez grumbled. ‘It’s critical to instill confidence in them and encourage them to continue doing what they did in the second half.’ But what about the first half? “To put it mildly,” she said, “we were poor.” “Rafael Benitez is going through a difficult period, and a third straight defeat will further fuel his rage at Everton’s director of football, Marcel Brands.”

“Benitez inherited a depleted squad, and injuries to four important players have highlighted the magnitude of the challenge ahead of him, with little money available in the January transfer window to address the problem.”

“Though Everton were considerably improved in the second half, the final tally should never have been so close, with Wolves missing a number of opportunities,” he added afterwards.”

