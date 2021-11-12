Everton’s anxieties about Lucas Digne’s blank have subsided.

This season, Lucas Digne has been a hot issue among Everton supporters.

Following his arrival in the summer of 2018, his first aim was to replace club legend Leighton Baines as the club’s first-choice left-back, which he accomplished in a matter of months, despite the fact that Baines was still playing for the club.

Digne’s performance levels have continued to improve since then, despite the instability around him at times, to the point where he may stake a claim to being considered one of the division’s finest in his position.

However, the club’s vice-captain has struggled to be the same creative force he has been in previous seasons. The French international has yet to score or assist in the league, and some of his crucial underlying statistics have dropped significantly.

Digne averaged 1.24 completed passes into the penalty area per 90 minutes last season. He also averaged 0.87 completed crosses into the penalty box. However, in both departments, the same has dropped to just 0.90 and 0.30 per 90 this season.

Rather than being the result of a change in his function under manager Rafael Benitez, this decline in his attacking production is the result of a change in his role this season.

Digne revealed in an interview with evertontv that Benitez had instructed him to focus more on the defensive side of the game this season.

“My prospects of progressing are much more dependent on the game situation than they were previously.” This season, the manager has instructed me to play more defensively, to stay back a little more and maintain a better balance for the squad.” According to the 28-year-old.

“Then, on occasion, I can drive forward, but only when it is in the best interests of the team.” As a left-back, my first task is to defend. If the manager asked me to defend 99 percent of the time, I would do so without hesitation.

“If what you’re being asked to do is for the team’s good, that’s the end of the conversation.” “You do the task that the boss wants you to do.” While Digne’s offensive activities have decreased, there has been an upsurge in. “The summary comes to an end.”