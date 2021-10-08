Everton’s £30 million aim indicates a significant change for Rafa Benitez, who is taking David Moyes’ approach.

According to Josh Williams and David Hughes of the Analyzing Everton podcast, Everton’s interest in Dwight McNeil could make a lot of sense, despite similarities with previous Blues moves that have failed.

The Toffees have paid a premium for Premier League players during the Farhad Moshiri era, paying over enormous sums to domestic competitors for acquisitions that ultimately wouldn’t move Everton to the next level.

A move for Burnley winger Nathaniel McNeil, who would almost probably cost more than £30 million (a value of £50 million was rumored in transfer circles this summer), might still be a smart move for Director of Football Marcel Brands and manager Rafa Benitez.

Rafa Benitez is on course to prove the critics wrong at Everton.

A deal for Burnley winger McNeil, on the other hand, may be a smart move for Brands and manager Benitez.

“I’ll be honest, there was a link to Dwight McNeil and I rolled my eyes a little bit,” Williams acknowledged on the newest episode of “Analyzing Everton.”

“It’s kind of Evertonish, isn’t it?” How excellent is a player who is going to cost a lot of money from a Premier League team going to be?” Following the Blues’ strong start to the season, in which Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray have shone on the wing, McNeil might be the perfect fit.

“But I’ve watched McNeil play this season, specifically against Liverpool, and he was a huge problem,” Williams continued.

“After seeing what Rafa has done with the club, especially how well Townsend has thrived, and how brilliant Richarlison and Calvert-Lewin are off crosses, I think Dwight McNeill would be a major problem for that Everton team.”

“He’d only add to the threat that Gray has posed, which is extremely difficult to contain.”

“If you think of Burnley, he’s all you’ve got to deal with on that front.”

