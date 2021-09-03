Everton transfer news: Denzel Dumfries is doubtful, Daniel Jebbison is interested, and Tom Davies is swapped.

Everton may have completed a deal for Salomon Rondon on deadline day, but there are still plenty of names associated with the Blues as the transfer market continues to unfold.

As Rafa Benitez negotiated his first transfer window as manager, Rondon joined Andros Townsend, Demarai Gray, and Asmir Begovic as fresh signings at Finch Farm this summer.

Moise Kean was the most high-profile summer departure, joining Juventus on a season-long loan, with Theo Walcott, Bernard, and Yannick Bolasie also departing.

With claims of potential transfer deals that never materialized, here’s a summary of all the latest news, rumors, and gossip from around the world.

Everton were linked with a move for the Dutch right-back in the early stages of the summer as they looked for a replacement for Seamus Coleman, but the deal fell through.

Despite being Director of Football Marcel Brands’ first choice target, Rafa Benitez did not see Dumfries as a great match for his Everton side, according to The Washington Newsday.

The 25-year-old completed a £13 million move to Inter Milan in August after expressing interest in a loan deal, which was rejected by PSV Eindhoven.

The Toffees’ hunt for a right-back continued in the final days of the transfer window, with bids for both Arsenal’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Rangers’ Nathan Patterson being rebuffed.

Last month, Rafa Benitez considered a move for Sean Longstaff, his former player, with the Spaniard having given the 23-year-old his Newcastle debut.

After an outstanding rookie season, he was reportedly a target for Manchester United in 2019, but his playing time at St. James’ Park has since been limited.

Everton were reportedly interested in reuniting Longstaff with Benitez, with Tom Davies being presented as part of a prospective swap deal, according to The Athletic.

Davies made 25 Premier League appearances last season, but has only played once in the Carabao Cup, against Huddersfield.