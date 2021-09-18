Everton Rafa Benitez’s blueprint does not change after 11 minutes of turmoil.

Everton showed tremendous spirit to come back from a bad situation on Monday evening.

They swept Burnley away with three goals in three minutes to create a rowdy atmosphere throughout their historic home stadium, almost bringing it to its knees with the celebrations.

They got the other end of the stick on Saturday.

They crumbled at Villa Park after a promising hour of football in which they showed a decent blend of great defensive organization and dangerous offensive play.

It wasn’t nearly as quick for Dean Smith’s team as it had been for Everton earlier in the week, but it was still severe enough to instill fear and anger in the players.

The hosts’ three goals in 11 minutes not only took the sting out of the game for the Blues, but also left them floundering for the first time this season.

Rafa Benitez’s side knew going into this game that it would be their most difficult of the season thus far. Villa may have lost Jack Grealish in the summer transfer window, but they have spent a lot of money on good players to fill the void.

Their quality at the top of the pitch was a threat throughout, but Everton appeared to have neutralized it for lengthy stretches of the game.

By the time the second half began, it appeared that the visitors had taken the sting out of their opponents and were beginning to feel their way forward in search of an opening goal.

They were then struck by a deadly one-two-three punch.

Matty Cash was able to get in down the flank after Lucas Digne made a mistake, and he made no mistake with a rasping effort into the top corner.

Leon Bailey’s corner was subsequently glanced off the unfortunate left-head back’s and past Asmir Begovic, with Villa fans making a loud scream in the midlands.

Then, just a few minutes later, a cross-field pass caught Jamaica international Ben Godfrey out of position, allowing him to smash home the third and put the contest beyond the shell-shocked visitors.

