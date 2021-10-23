Everton player ratings vs. Watford: Michael Keane and Ben Godfrey are both terrible.

He couldn’t do much about the goals surrendered as a result of errors made in front of him, but poor distribution, particularly in the first half, attracted pressure from the visitors.

Watford had a lot of success down that flank in the first half, and Coleman was unable to stop them for the most part. He didn’t do anything for his team in the final third of the field, either.

Shortly after Richarlison’s introduction, he produced a great cross for the Brazilian to score, although he never looked at ease defensively. The Blues eventually paid the price for their errors.

The centre-back appeared to be in good form at the start of the game, but it swiftly dissipated during the Blues’ dreadful second-half performance.

Early in the game, he received a booking, but he handled his defensive responsibilities admirably. Despite getting forward more today, he couldn’t prevent the hosts from being embarrassed at the back.

His commitment in running the length of the pitch to score Everton’s first goal was exactly what the team needed in the early stages, but he couldn’t replicate it on a constant basis. His blunder resulted in Watford equalizing from the corner, kicking off the meltdown.

He didn’t seem to be influenced by the loss of Abdoulaye Doucoure’s influence. Several Watford attacks were broken up by him in the middle of the pitch. Throughout the game, he showed flashes of promise, whether it was a hazardous cross into the box or a long-range goal effort. Evertonians have learned to expect him to put up maximum effort at all times.

The summer signing got the game off to a good start with a low cross that was converted by Tom Davies, but other than that it was a quiet display from him on this occasion.

Can consider himself quite unlucky to be replaced in the second half by Richarlison. He appeared to be focused anytime he was in possession and was quite active during his time on the field. Once again, a fantastic performance.

Nothing seemed to be sticking for the striker, and he isn’t getting many chances to score. He’s visibly frustrated, and his attacking prowess hasn’t yet shown.

