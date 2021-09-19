Everton manager Rafa Benitez has issued a warning after Richarlison’s injury challenge.

Everton manager Rafa Benitez believes his side done everything they could in the aftermath of Richarlison’s recent injury.

With a knee injury, the Brazil international missed his team’s 3-0 loss to Aston Villa on Saturday evening. He is anticipated to be out until after the international break.

The problem is thought to have been caused by a tackle by James Tarkowski in the second half of Monday’s 3-1 triumph over Burnley at Goodison Park.

Benitez believes that there isn’t much the team can do about the situation right now, but he does acknowledge that referees need to be more cautious in the future.

“I think the only thing we can do is what we did, which is to say we’re not happy with it,” the Blues boss said.

“I believe they are aware. Perhaps not on the day of the game, but everyone could see it thereafter.

“The type of physical contact we allow this year is something we have to be very careful about.

“It’s obvious to everyone, and hopefully we won’t see any more players hurt as a result of this.”

Salomon Rondon made his debut start for his new club on Saturday, in the absence of both Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

In the second half, the summer signing became fatigued and was replaced by Andre Gomes, with Alex Iwobi playing as a false nine.

And, given Everton’s lack of first-choice options up front, Benitez agreed that innovative choices may be required in the near future.

“I was attempting to do that [be creative], since we knew that playing in that game would present a problem for our next game against Queens Park Rangers, because he’s our only striker,” he explained.

“Simms has been out for six months and is a young lad, so we’ll have to think outside the box to come up with solutions.”