Everton injury updates and comeback dates ahead of West Ham’s Premier League return.

Everton will play West Ham in the Premier League this weekend.

On Sunday, the Blues host former manager David Moyes and the Hammers at Goodison Park in their first match after the international break.

Rafa Benitez will be hoping to keep Everton’s unbeaten start to the season going, and possibly improve on their current fifth-place finish.

Some players of Benitez’s team are unlikely to play owing to injuries, so he may have some selection issues going into the game against West Ham.

However, one or two players may be able to return from injury on Sunday afternoon.

Since the win over Burnley at the start of September, the Brazilian has been out with a knee injury.

Richarlison was spotted participating in a training session at Finch Farm, and Benitez stated that the forward is “improving.”

That seems Richarlison will not be healthy in time to face the Hammers, but we’ll have to wait for team news to find out for sure.

The Everton striker sustained a broken toe and a quadriceps injury at the end of August and has been steadily regaining his fitness.

Benitez, like Richarlison, has stated that Calvert-Lewin is progressing, but he has not stated if the striker will play against West Ham.

Calvert-Lewin has been out of the Premier League for the last four games due to injury, but he has scored in each of his three appearances this season.

Everton captain Michael Keane has resumed full training and might face West Ham United on Sunday.

Coleman injured his hamstring last month and has missed the last three league games as a result.

Benitez, on the other hand, claims that the Republic of Ireland international is in training and will play at Goodison Park.

The France international suffered a muscular ailment while on international duty earlier this month and returned to Merseyside earlier than expected.

As things stand, though, the issue does not appear to be serious enough to keep him out of this weekend’s match against West Ham.

“Lucas had an issue and was treated for two or three days, but he has returned to training,” Benitez told evertonfc.com. “The summary has come to an end.”