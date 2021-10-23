Everton have sunk to a new low in their miserable season. Watford are in shambles after Rafa Benitez’s humiliating performance.

In recent months and years, Everton has had some absolutely awful home results.

Those types of games essentially defined last season. Fulham, Newcastle, Burnley, and Sheffield United all defeated the club, putting the team’s European hopes on hold.

Even though they were all shambolic in their own way, there are no words to describe what happened in the final 13 minutes at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon.

Embarrassing is an understatement. Disgraceful isn’t even close to scratching the surface.

In his pre-match press conference, Rafa Benitez was asked if he believed the game would be “easy.” Although it was not said directly, it is possible that he meant in the context of the rest of the Premier League.

Yes, the manager agreed, this was “simple.”

Watford, after all, had just lost 5-0 at home to Liverpool in dreadful circumstances only a few days before. They couldn’t possibly improve so much as to cause Everton issues, could they? But in the Premier League, you can’t think like that. Benitez and his team have been taught a lesson they shouldn’t have needed to learn in the first place.

Make no mistake: when Richarlison put his side back in ahead immediately after coming on in the second half, the hosts didn’t exactly deserve it.

After a promising first 15 minutes, Claudio Ranieri’s side appeared to be the more hungrier in all areas of the play on this occasion.

They would have been quite dissatisfied if they had fallen behind in the final 12 minutes of normal time.

That’s how much time had passed when Juraj Kucka rose to head home a corner and bring the visitors level. At that moment in the game, the score was 2-2.

Everton found themselves 5-2 down just 13 minutes later.

Newly promoted teams have been a thorn in the Blues’ side on their home field for some time, but they were supposed to be better than this.

After all, they’d beaten Norwich at Goodison Park earlier this season. It wasn’t particularly convincing, but it got the job done.

If they had been able to hold on after Richarlison had handed them the lead once more, the description would have been more accurate. “The summary has come to an end.”