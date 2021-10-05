Everton have finally moved on from Davy Klaassen and Wayne Rooney, as Scott McTominay demonstrates.

Scott McTominay tried to pick up Lucas Digne after fouling him and took a nibble at Anthony Gordon earlier in Everton’s 0-0 draw with Manchester United. He was attempting to bully them with mind tactics, but the lads stayed firm.

Three or four Blues were all over the place, defending their teammates. Maybe it was just Seamus Coleman in the past, but the lads looked up and were there as a team.

It boosted everyone’s spirits and demonstrated that even if the enemy tries to intimidate us, we’re not afraid.

Everton’s actions following Scott McTominay’s ‘disrespectful’ foul on Lucas Digne

When that kind of thing has happened in the past, we’ve been accused of being the nice team, but we proved that we’re not going to be easy to beat, and that if you want to beat us, you have to give it your all.

That sense of belonging is enormous, and it’s something we’ve missed for a long time.

In earlier articles, I mentioned that we seemed to be lacking in leadership. I don’t mean that leaders should just act like captains and yell.

We’ve had Ajax captain Davy Klaassen, Wayne Rooney, Phil Jagielka, and Seamus Coleman in the past – so we’ve had skippers but not leaders in situations like at Old Trafford, where your teammates will back you up if you’re fouled or scared.

When they do, you’ll return the favor, which will instill confidence in you.

You take a glance around and think to yourself, “We’re a team.” We’ll be there if you kick one of us, and you won’t do it again. That’s the reaction you want to see, it’s what Everton fans want to see, and it motivates the players to fight.

It’s certain that things won’t always go your way in games, and you’ll need this unity to get through the season.

That was one of the most pleasing aspects of the performance against United, and I believe Rafa will be thrilled to see his team keep together.

It was a difficult decision for Tom Davies to pass to Yerry Mina rather than shoot.

You’d exclaim what a ball if he was onside. But then there’s a. “The summary has come to an end.”