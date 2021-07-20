Everton have confirmed the signing of Andros Townsend from Crystal Palace as Rafa Benitez’s first signing.

Andros Townsend has joined Everton on a free transfer after his contract with Crystal Palace expired.

The winger has agreed to a two-year contract at Goodison Park, bringing an end to his five-year Premier League stint with the Eagles.

Rafa Benitez’s first acquisition of the summer transfer window is the 30-year-old, with Asmir Begovic from Championship side Bournemouth expected to arrive soon after.

After a brief spell with Newcastle United following his permanent departure from Tottenham Hotspur, Townsend joined Crystal Palace in 2016.

The winger worked with Benitez in the North East after the Spaniard took over from Steve McClaren, but the former England international’s tenure with the Magpies was cut short following their relegation to the Championship.

Townsend made 185 appearances in all competitions during his five seasons at Selhurst Park, scoring 16 goals.

In the Premier League in 2021-22, the winger scored once and assisted on five times, and he will provide expertise to a position where Everton has prioritized recruitment this summer.

The Blues are interested in Demarai Gray and Dwight McNeil, while Bernard could yet be on his way out of Goodison Park, with a move to the Middle East being mentioned.