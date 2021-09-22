Everton have confirmed James Rodriguez’s transfer to Al Rayyan and have released the transfer information.

Everton have confirmed that James Rodriguez has left the club for an undisclosed sum to join Al Rayyan.

The announcement was made on social media by the Qatari team on Wednesday afternoon, followed by a statement from the Blues just minutes afterwards.

The Colombian has fallen out of favor at Everton since Rafa Benitez took over as manager in the summer, replacing Carlo Ancelotti.

Benitez warned the 30-year-old earlier this summer that if a good offer was made for him, he was free to leave the Goodison Park club.

Everton had hoped to use Rodriguez as a makeweight in a deal to transfer Luis Diaz from Porto to Goodison Park, but the two sides were unable to reach an agreement.

Rodriguez only joined Everton in September, but Ancelotti’s surprising move to Real Madrid in June cast doubt on his future, and he goes without having played in front of a crowd at Goodison Park.

James Rodriguez has joined Qatari club Al Rayyan for an undisclosed amount, according to an Everton statement.

“After a year at Goodison Park, the 30-year-old Colombian international moves to the Middle East.

“James joined Everton from Real Madrid in September 2020, making 26 appearances in all competitions and scoring six goals.”