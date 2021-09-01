Everton has made a new signing. Salomon Rondon has already expressed his feelings about collaborating with Rafa Benitez.

When Salomon Rondon joined Everton on deadline day, he became Rafa Benitez’s fifth summer signing.

Rondon joined the Blues on a free transfer from Dalian Pro of the Chinese Super League, reuniting with Benitez for the third time.

The 31-year-old has agreed to a two-year deal with the option of a third year, and will likely cover for Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The Venezuelan previously played for Benitez at Newcastle United, where he scored 11 Premier League goals in 32 games while on loan from West Bromwich Albion.

Rondon voiced his joy at the prospect of reuniting with Benitez in the immediate aftermath of his deal being confirmed.

“It feels great to be back in the Premier League,” he remarked. It’s a competition I enjoyed participating in, and I felt the support of the spectators at every game.

“It gives me great pleasure to represent a club with such a long and illustrious history as Everton. I can’t wait to put on the uniform and see Rafa Bentez again, a coach who has altered my perspective on the game. I owe him a debt of gratitude for his belief in me.”

But this isn’t the first time Rondon has praised his new boss in recent months, with the attacker noting the lengths to which the Spaniard will go to get the best out of his players back in May.

When asked about his first meeting with Benitez, he told Sky Sports, “All of a sudden, Rafa drew some goalposts.”

“’What position do you play?’ he asked. ‘Forward,’ I said, to which he replied, ‘And forwards score goals, don’t they?’

“After that, he asked me where I would put the ball in the goal and why. He forced me to reconsider how I score goals. That is something I will remember for the rest of my life.”

Rondon spoke about how Benitez has become a significant part of his career and someone from whom he continues to learn.

“We keep in touch,” says the narrator. He was really influential in my career and helped me appreciate football in a new light,” he stated.

