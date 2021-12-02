Everton fans are enraged at Alisson, while Liverpool fans are perplexed by Diogo Jota.

Liverpool won the Merseyside derby for the 239th time, romping to a historic triumph over Everton.

The Reds won 4-1 on Wednesday night, with Mohamed Salah scoring twice and Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota also scoring.

Jurgen Klopp’s side has now lost just once in their last 30 games, and they are still two points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea.

During the 90 minutes at Goodison, though, there was a lot that went unreported or beneath the radar.

Alisson Becker wasn’t involved in many saves, but that didn’t mean he wasn’t busy.

He enraged the home crowd by kicking a plastic bottle back in their direction when it was hurled into his penalty box from the Gwladys Street end during the second half.

Everton fans were enraged even more as Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson swapped clothes with compatriot Richarlison after the game.

It was a rare instance when a Blues player went close to the shot-stopper.

Liverpool’s triumph was built on an amazing first half-hour performance.

Everton fans decided to take matters into their own hands – literally – by seizing the matchball after the home side were forced to clear for yet another corner with the Reds in complete control.

A new ball was introduced after a brief pause. However, the old one was thrown into the pitch a few minutes later, just as Thiago Alcantara was lining up a goal attempt.

Despite this, the Spaniard was able to get his shot off. The epitome of professionalism.

The Reds’ performance reflected a team that was totally in sync with one another.

That wasn’t always the case at Goodison Park, though.

The starting XI thought they’d had enough of the warm-up and returned down the tunnel.

Nobody seemed to tell the substitutes, who lingered on the field for a few minutes before realizing they needed to go.

The quality of Diogo Jota’s goal, which crowned a tremendous performance by Liverpool, was undeniable.

The celebrations that followed from the Portuguese, however, were less clear.

Was that a crocodile, perhaps? Was it a nod to Baby Shark? Was that a salute plagiarized from the FIFA video game? “The summary has come to an end.”