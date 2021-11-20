Everton coach sends’minimum’ message as Dominic Calvert-Lewin derby possibilities are detailed.

Rafa Benitez has confirmed that Dominic Calvert-Lewin will miss the Merseyside derby, stating that he will be sidelined for at least another three weeks.

Calvert-injury Lewin’s will not be completely healed by the second week of December, according to Benitez, thus the Blues’ No9 will miss the derby.

Benitez acknowledges he has been hesitant to set a timetable on the forward’s return, but he has confessed that his last update of two to three weeks is the best case scenario at the moment.

“What I can say for sure is that he will be out for two or three weeks minimum,” Everton manager Marco Silva stated when asked if Calvert-Lewin would miss the derby.

“After that, it will depend on how he progresses, but I will not be able to specify a time frame.”

“I try not to specify dates because you never know,” Benitez added, “but I said at least two or three weeks.”

“What exactly does that imply?” It could be sooner or later, depending on how he improves.” Calvert-Lewin scored in each of Everton’s first three league games before being injured, and the Toffees have only won twice all season without him.

Benitez, on the other hand, refuted the notion that the Blues are unduly reliant on the 24-year-old, claiming that the team’s poor form is due to a number of key players being injured.

He replied, “Not really.” “Sure, he’s a key player for us, but can we do it with the rest of the team?” Certainly.

“The issue we’ve encountered is that three or four key players have gone missing at the same time, not just one.”

“When a team’s spine is discussed, the midfielder, center-back, and striker come to mind. Mina, Doucoure, and Dominic were all in good shape.

“There are three key players at the team’s core who are critical to any team’s success.”