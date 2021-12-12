‘Everton are a huge club,’ Paul Merson and Jeff Stelling argue on Sky Sports over Dominic Calvert-Lewin and the Arsenal transfer speculation.

Paul Merson, a former Arsenal midfielder, feels the Gunners should do everything possible to get Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin to the Emirates Stadium.

After missing the majority of the season due to injury, the England international has only played three Premier League games this season, but he is close to returning to full fitness.

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was left out of Mikel Arteta’s squad for Saturday’s win over Southampton, and the Gunners may be looking to replace him.

Calvert-Lewin scored 16 Premier League goals for Everton last season, and his presence has been missed this season, according to Merson, who believes he might propel Arsenal into the top four.

Here’s how Merson and Jeff Stelling exchanged words as the latter pleaded for Everton to keep their star striker.

“Arsenal must purchase Calvert-Lewin as soon as he is healthy.” “Make a big offer for him because they need a focal point up front,” Merson remarked on Sky Sports News.

Jeff Stelling enquired, “Why would he go there?”

“Because it’s Arsenal,” Merson said.

“What does it matter?” Everton is a major club.” “What? Is it possible to be bigger than Arsenal? “Why not?” you could ask. “Don’t just claim it’s not possible. Explain why they are a bigger club than Arsenal.” “Well, what are Arsenal’s current achievements?” “Arsenal will finish ahead of them, but if Calvert-Lewin comes in, they’ll have a chance to finish in the top four.” “If Calvert-Lewin is fit, Everton has a chance to finish above Arsenal,” Stelling said.

The future of Alexandre Lacazette is uncertain at Arsenal, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future is uncertain after he was kept out of the squad for disciplinary reasons.