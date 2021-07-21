EV Charging Stations Off the Grid Lower the Cost of Electrifying Public and Commercial Transportation

As the globe embraces carbon-efficient solutions, the transportation sector is steadily transitioning into an electric environment. Following the introduction of electric cars (EVs), which are now being mass-produced by businesses like Tesla, this industry has been a key actor in increasing sustainable energy consumption.

Many parties, including the United Nations, the European Union, local governments, and business institutions, are supporting the fight for a carbon-free future. Their collaboration appears to be paying off, particularly in the mobility industry, as more automobile makers choose for low-carbon vehicles.

The global electric vehicle market was valued at $162.34 billion in 2019, according to Allied Market Research. By 2027, this amount is expected to expand at a CAGR of 22.6 percent, reaching $802.81 billion. Given the world’s aim of carbon neutrality, public and commercial transportation will almost certainly be electrified in the next years.

The electrification of today’s automobiles is not just a watershed moment, but also a first step toward a green mobility sector. President Biden’s American Jobs Plan, which aims for $100 billion in EV rebates, has backed this impending carbon-reduction option.

In terms of electrification rates, public and commercial transportation systems should be at the forefront. Because most people utilize public transportation on a daily basis, this sector is vital to most economies. As a result, it’s no wonder that stakeholders are going above and above to limit carbon emissions caused by public transportation.

While efforts to electrify public transportation have increased, the adoption of electric vehicles is becoming more difficult due to a lack of reliable charging stations. The majority of EVs are now fueled by grid-connected solutions, which are resource-intensive. Furthermore, because non-renewable energy sources are occasionally used to power the networks, part of the energy generated may not be as sustainable.

Grid-connected charging ports’ limitations have become a stumbling block in the electrification of the transportation system. Off-grid charging alternatives, on the other hand, are increasingly emerging to meet the rising demand.

Off-grid EV charging solutions, unlike grid-connected chargers, offer greater flexibility to consumers because they do not rely on the availability of an electric grid to function. Instead, these chargers can be placed anywhere, making it easy for market participants like carsharing services, taxis, and delivery services to recharge their vehicles. Brief News from Washington Newsday.