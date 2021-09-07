Essential Weapon Tweaks Are Coming In The ‘Hearth And Home’ Update,’ According To A ‘Valheim’ Preview.

Iron Gate has released the final preview of the “Hearth and Home” upgrade for “Valheim,” the smash-hit Viking survival game that swept the gaming world earlier this year.

Aside from new food, house décor, and building pieces, the “Hearth and Home” update will add some more crucial improvements to weapons and combat to make “Valheim” more exciting.

Iron Gate stated in its brief preview that the bow and two-handed axe weapons were being balanced to make weapon selection more healthy.

Due to how strong these weapons are without putting users at risk, players have been employing bows against every adversary in the game since its introduction.

Bows will have longer draw times in “Hearth and Home” to deter players from snap-shooting foes. Players who have maxed up their in-game bow skill will notice a significant reduction in draw time.

However, the amount of stamina consumed while drawing bows will be reduced. This is intended to offer players extra time to line up their shots without depleting their stamina meter entirely. It also works hand-in-hand with the increased draw time, ensuring that bow stamina consumption remains consistent with the existing game structure.

In the meantime, the two-handed axe will be improved to make it more useful. Due to its relatively sluggish swing speed, which leaves players exposed to counter-attacks, this weapon has been generally ignored by gamers since the release of “Valheim.”

The two-handed axe’s wind-up speed will be reduced in “Hearth and Home,” making the weapon slightly speedier. The two-handed axe’s stagger damage and AoE capabilities are also being improved, making it the best weapon for crowd control against swarms of opponents.

Despite the upgrade, the weapon will remain slow, allowing it to retain its position as the weapon of choice for players that prefer a tactical approach to fighting.

Every weapon in the game was adjusted for the “Hearth and Home” update, so players should anticipate their favorite weapons to feel a little different, for better or worse, when the “Valheim’s” first major update hits on September 16.