Erling Haaland is making adjustments as ex-Liverpool player Gini Wijnaldum considers a return to the Premier League.

The financial implications of this year’s Champions League may present one or two transfer market options.

Liverpool have already qualified for the competition’s knockout stages, earning £11.5 million in the process.

Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, on the other hand, have already been eliminated with one game remaining.

Should they win Europe’s secondary tournament, they will only be awarded £20.2 million, and either club’s transfer market position might be jeopardized.

Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham have also been linked with moves to England, while Dani Olmo of Leipzig is a Liverpool target.

Click to read the rest of Theo Squires’ tale.

According to rumors, ex-Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum could be set to return to the Premier League just six months after joining Paris Saint-Germain.

Under Mauricio Pochettino, the Dutchman has struggled to find a regular starting spot and is reportedly upset by his lack of game time.

Wijnaldum’s representation have ‘already looked at prospective options,’ according to TeamTalk, and a return to England might be on the cards.

Click to read the rest of the story.