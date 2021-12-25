Erin, dubbed “Perfect,” is Liverpool’s first Christmas Day baby, born on a hectic morning for midwives.

Erin Florence Kerry, Liverpool’s first Christmas Day baby, was born in the Women’s Hospital, weighing 7lb 8oz.

Her father described her as “wonderful,” and she arrived at 12.41 a.m., kicking off a busy morning for the midwives.

By 8 a.m., Erin had been joined at the Women’s by six additional Christmas Day newborns.

Her mother had gone into labor approximately four hours before she arrived at the Women’s Hospital.

Parents Broadgreen residents Mark and Faye Kerry thanked staff for their assistance and support, and were expecting to be freed by lunchtime.

“We were scared they’d be incredibly busy,” Mark, 33, told The Washington Newsday. “But we went into triage really quickly and it didn’t seem long before we were done.”