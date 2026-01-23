Equity Union Urges TV and Film Actors to Vote on AI Scanning Strike

TV and film performers represented by Equity, the actors’ union, will soon vote on potential industrial action regarding the digital scanning of actors for artificial intelligence (AI) purposes. The vote, which is set to take place from December 4 to December 18, 2026, asks members whether they would refuse to be digitally scanned on set unless adequate AI protections are put in place.

Union Calls for Stronger AI Protections

At the heart of the dispute is the union’s demand for greater control over how actors’ likenesses and performances are used in AI systems. The union has been in talks with the Producers Alliance For Cinema and Television (Pact), the trade body for independent production companies, to negotiate a new deal. This agreement would set minimum pay rates, terms, and conditions for actors, dancers, and stunt performers, while also ensuring proper safeguards are established for performers’ digital replicas and AI-generated characters.

Equity’s general secretary, Paul W. Fleming, emphasized the risks posed by the unauthorized use of performers’ images and work to train AI systems. He noted that while tech companies often exploit performers’ likenesses, neither the government nor decision-makers have taken sufficient action to prevent it. “We are on the front lines of ensuring working people’s rights aren’t violated by AI misuse,” Fleming stated.

The union’s proposal highlights the ongoing concern that performers’ data, such as recorded performances and digital scans, are being used by AI systems without consent. Equity argues that the industry must ensure these practices are properly regulated to prevent exploitation of performers’ identities.

Despite these concerns, negotiations with Pact have failed to produce a sufficient agreement on AI protections. As a result, Equity is now turning to its members, recommending industrial action if necessary. Fleming said, “If bosses can’t guarantee that performers’ likenesses won’t be used without consent, why should we consent to being scanned on set in the first place?”

While the ballot will gauge the level of support for the action, it is not legally binding and would not cover members who choose to refuse scans on set. The union has stressed that they hope to avoid further instability in the entertainment industry, particularly as they look toward a potentially positive year in 2026. However, with no agreement in sight, Fleming insists that the union must act to protect performers’ rights and their autonomy over their own identities.