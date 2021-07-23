Epic Games Store Announces Four Free Games for Subscribers

Epic Titles Store has announced a collection of games that will be available for free this week and next week to subscribers.

The statement was made on the official Twitter account of the digital gaming retailer on Thursday. From Thursday till July 29, “Verdun” and “Defense Grid: The Awakening” will be available on the digital shop. “Verdun” costs $9.99, while “Defense Grid: The Awakening” costs $19.99.

“Verdun” is a 64-player lobbied realistic tactical squad-based FPS game. The game takes place on the ancient battleground of Verdun. Players and their teammates must work together to fulfill tasks and stay alive.

It’s a tower defense game called “Defense Grid: The Awakening.” It has 20 various landscapes, towers, and 15 different adversaries to choose from. Hidden Path Entertainment created it, and Microsoft presented it during the 2008 Game Developers Conference.

If you haven’t claimed a free game from the Epic Games Store yet, you only have until the deadline to do so. The games will be permanently added to subscribers’ libraries once they have claimed them. A few of new free games have been added to the digital marketplace.

Fans will be able to download “Mosthergunship” and “Train Sim World 2” for free next week. From July 29 through August 5, these titles will be accessible for free. Gun-on crafting action is available in “Mosthergunship.” Players will battle bosses and defeat a robotic alien fleet that has seized the Earth in this game.

Players will also face a variety of challenges in lethal and nonstop combats that demand fast thinking. Fans of first-person shooters will enjoy this game.

In August 2020, “Train Sim World 2” will be released as a simulation video game. Players will have to master high-speed locomotives and engage in precision commuter traffic or extended freight hauls. In “Train Sim World 2,” they can also construct their own scenario. They can also personalize the trains as well as the destinations.

Aside from the weekly free games, the Epic Games Store is having a Summer Sale right now.