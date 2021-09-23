Engineers create a battery-free, energy-harvesting Game Boy that can last indefinitely.

Game Boy fans have a lot to look forward to in the future. Following earlier reports that Nintendo is going to integrate Game Boy and Game Boy Color games on Nintendo Switch Online, a group of engineers in the United States has created the world’s first battery-free Game Boy that can run indefinitely.

Northwestern University (NU) and Delft University of Technology (TU Delft) computer scientists recently presented the world’s first battery-free Game Boy. The gaming device runs on solar and kinetic energy rather than a CR2025 battery. The Game Boy’s kinetic energy is produced via button mashing, allowing it to work indefinitely.

Aside from Game Boy, the team created BFree, a framework that allows tech enthusiasts to design their own battery-free electronic products by harvesting intermittent energy.

The concept was digitally displayed during the 2021 edition of UbiComp, the premier worldwide computing event. Instructions on how to build their own battery-free electrical device and use this cutting-edge technology are available on GitHub for people interested in using the platform.

According to Tech Xplore, NU’s Josiah Hester, project co-leader, said, “Right now, it’s practically impossible for hobbyists to design products using battery-free technology, therefore we intended to democratize our battery-free platform.”

“Makers all over the internet are wondering how to extend the battery life of their devices. They’re posing the incorrect question. He went on to say, “We want them to forget about the battery and think about more sustainable ways to create energy.”

Project co-leader Przemyslaw Pawelczak of TU Delft noted, “The maker community is often more focused in fast deploying their products, and that rapidity doesn’t always fit well with sustainability.”

“We sought to create a product that could bridge these two worlds.”

Hester continued, “Now anyone can construct and program smart, sustainable gadgets.” “As a result, the concept of ubiquitous computing in the future is more sustainable, beneficial, and environmentally conscious.”

