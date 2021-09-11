Energy prices are expected to rise, according to Money Saving Expert, and he reveals what you can do about it.

Energy prices are projected to rise next month, according to Martin Lewis’ Money Saving Expert team.

In this week’s Money Saving Expert email, Martin’s team showed that the cost of the cheapest offers had increased by 40% compared to what was available at this time last year.

The lockdown caused wholesale prices to plunge last year, but Martin’s team says they were surprised by the rate of increase, which has already hit record highs.

“The rate of change is incredible,” they remarked. As a result of the global economic recovery, wholesale energy prices in the United Kingdom have reached their highest levels since the market’s inception in 1990.

“Gas prices are also at 15-year highs, following a severe European winter that depleted supplies.”

The majority of houses in the UK are on normal tariffs, meaning the bill’s price is determined by Ofgem’s price cap, according to Martin’s team.

However, the regulator has approved a price cap rise that will take effect on October 1.

“The cap will climb by an average of 12% for those on billed meters and 13% for those on prepay meters,” the team added.

“To put that in perspective, the cap for someone on ordinary use today is £1,138 per year. It will be £1,277 per year as of October 1st. As a result, £100 per month will be less than the national average.”

The price cap is slated to alter again in April, and all of the big energy companies have increased their prices to the maximum extent possible.

Unfortunately, there is nothing ‘truly cheap’ on the market, according to Martin’s team, but they did provide some advice on how to avoid the skyrocketing energy bills that most people are about to confront.

Tips from a Money Saving Expert on what to do if energy prices climb.

To receive a quick overview of the market, use the Cheap Energy Club comparison or the Pick Me A Tariff tool.

The hike in tariffs was announced on August 6, thus anyone comparing energy rates at that time would have been quoted.