Endgame content, main bosses, file size, and other details about ‘Elden Ring’ have been revealed [spoilers].

“Elden Ring,” the highly anticipated and multi-awarded open-world action role-playing game from FromSoftware and Bandai Namco, is still a few weeks away from its official release, but some sleuths have already uncovered its major details, including its PS5 file size, endgame content, quest and voice data, model renders, status effects, weapon classes, weapon infusions, game models, potential major boss, soundtracks, and more.

The PlayStation 5 file size for “Elden Ring” was obtained from the Twitter feed PlayStation Game Size, which stated that it needed 44.67 GB of free space to download and play. This file size is only for the PS5 version of the game; the Twitter page, sadly, did not provide the file size for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S versions of the game, as well as the PC version.

Furthermore, while no information on the game’s day one patch has been released, “Elden Ring” will be available for pre-load on February 23, 2022, a few days before its official release.

Apart from the PS5 file size, a number of additional leaks appear to have revealed the game’s endgame content and key adversary. After hackers successfully jailbroke PlayStation 4 hardware and tested unlicensed versions of games on it, this batch of leaks became available online.

Dataminers were able to acquire access to the network test of “Elden Ring,” which was released in November, and delve into its contents as a result of this. More than 3000 voice lines, animation data, conversation scripts, and character models are purportedly included in the breaches. Simply put, dataminers have gotten their hands on the full plot of “Elden Ring,” including the endgame stuff.

The dataminers discovered six big bosses in “Elden Ring,” dubbed “Elden Lords” by the researchers. Golden Lord Godric, Moon Lord Rennala, Blood Lord Mohg, Grace Lord Morgott, Chaos Lord Hoarah Loux, and Giant/Star Lord Radahn are the names of the characters.

They also identified the names of prospective game final bosses, all of which appear to be female. Aside from that, the game appears to contain a vast number of weapon classes, including the Dagger, Straight Sword, Greatsword, Colossal Sword, Curved Sword, Curved Greatsword, Katana, Double-Edged Sword, and Thrusting Sword, among others.

Axe, Greataxe, Hammer, Warhammer, Spear, Great Spear, Halberd, Reaper, and Fist are also available. If the datamined details are correct, players can additionally obtain Light Bow, Bow, Crossbow, Glintstone Staff, Sacred Seal, Small Shield, Shield, and Greatshield.

Players can choose from a variety of weapon infusions throughout the game.