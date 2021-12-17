End Time, Featured Pokemon, and Avatar Items for the ‘Pokemon GO’ Holidays Event

The Christmas celebration in Pokemon GO is now in full swing, with winter-themed cosmetics for your avatar, time-limited challenges, and new pocket monsters suited up in festive outfits.

In terms of events, Niantic’s augmented reality game is going through a very hectic period right now. The Dragonspiral spectacular, a promotional tie-in for Brilliant Diamond and Shinning Pearl, and the typical community days have all happened in the last month (with a special one lined up for the end of the year).

If you’re a serious trainer, the last few weeks have most certainly been extremely beneficial. After all, these kind of events allow you to catch rare (often shiny) Pokemon, obtain additional sweets, and hatch eggs at a faster rate.

The holiday festivities will continue in this spirit, with a variety of interesting prizes to be won. Everything you need to know is right here.

Key Dates for ‘Pokemon GO’ Holidays in 2021

The Pokemon GO Christmas season has officially begun, but there are a few things to keep in mind regarding how it works. The event has been divided into two halves, each with its own set of activities.

Part 1 of the celebration is currently underway and will conclude on Thursday, December 23 at 10 a.m. local time. Part 2 will begin immediately (i.e., there will be no break throughout the Christmas season) and run until 8 p.m. on December 31.

To be clear, these are all of the important dates for the holiday celebration.

Start/End Time of the Event

A New Feature on Postcards

For the holidays, a new “postcard book” has been added.

Whenever another trainer sends you a present, you will now receive a postcard keepsake to mark the moment, which you may keep in your personal files. Consider it a scrapbook of all the places you’ve been in Pokemon GO and the people you’ve met along the way.

Simply search through your item bag or check at your particular trainer profile to gain access to the postcard book and experiment with how it works.

