EncroChat Most Wanted: Police are looking for nine men.

Detectives have released images of nine people wanted in connection with the EncroChat messaging service.

The network was hacked last year in an international operation known as Operation Venetic, providing investigators unprecedented access to the messages of suspected criminals.

Merseyside Police has made 148 arrests in connection with operations employing the malware since April of last year.

The police department has issued a public alert for those it believes are involved in drug conspiracy investigations.

The men are as follows:

34-year-old Kevin Nolan, a Stockbridge Village inhabitant, is 34 years old, whereas Anthony Baker-Owens, a Birkenhead resident, is 26. Callum Hogg is a 30-year-old Liverpool native. Ian Roberts, a Huyton resident, is 26 years old and Adam Lea, a 28-year-old Liverpool resident. Saleh Saleh, a Liverpool native, is 29 years old. Neil Kettle, a Huyton resident, is 33 years old. Shaun Walker, a native of Liverpool, is 38 years old (with links to Widnes, Cheshire) Ian Lea is a 31-year-old Liverpool native.

As part of Merseyside Police’s response to Operation Venetic, Detective Sergeant Daniel Pilling said, “You will have seen numerous recent court cases involving this huge operation, with others in the process.”

“We’ve arrested 148 people in Merseyside so far, with 114 of them facing charges.

“A total of 37 persons have been sentenced to 444 years in prison, having a tremendous impact on Merseyside and beyond’s criminal environment.”

He continued, “We would ask them, or anyone who knows where they are, to phone us and stop delaying the inevitable.” We’ll continue to release the faces of any more suspects on the run until they’re arrested.

“This operation has made Merseyside and many other parts of the United Kingdom safer, and we will continue to pursue anyone we suspect of being involved in serious organized crime in order to maintain the momentum.”

*Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Merseyside Police via Twitter (@MerPolCC) or by calling 101. They can also leave an anonymous tip by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or submitting an anonymous tip online here.