Employees at Google are being told that if they do not get vaccinated, they will be fired.

In a memo to Google employees acquired by CNBC, the internet services and technology business stated that employees who do not follow the vaccine policy will be paid less and eventually dismissed.

All employees were expected to disclose their vaccination status by Dec. 3 and provide proof of immunization or a medical or religious exemption. Those who did not provide that information by December 3 would be contacted by the corporation. If the next date, January 18, 2022, is missed, the corporation will begin putting employees on paid administrative leave.

If the non-compliance persists, the employer will place the employee on unpaid personal leave for six months for violating the vaccine obligation. After that, any employee who refuses to cooperate would be fired formally by Google. Testing, no matter how often, is not a substitute for vaccination, according to the business.

Google cites President Joe Biden’s executive order as precedent, despite the fact that many of the administration’s mandates have been challenged by the Senate or the courts.

“We expect that almost all roles at Google in the United States will come under the scope of the presidential order…” stated the memo to staff. Anyone entering a Google building must be completely vaccinated or have an approved accommodation that allows them to work or visit. Frequent testing is not an acceptable substitute for vaccination.” The memo’s company policy is consistent with what Google has said regarding its return-to-work policy and deadlines, which have modified as a result of the Omicron variation. As Omicron cases began to arise in the United States earlier in December, the business postponed its preparations to return to the office.

In July, Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote on his business blog that “everyone coming to work on our campuses will need to be vaccinated…” The timing of the implementation will depend on local conditions and regulations, and it will not begin until vaccines are widely available in your area.”