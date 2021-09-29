Emmerdale’s killer storyline gives viewers a sense of déjà vu.

This week, a serial killer will return to Emmerdale, with potentially fatal implications for some.

Meena left the hamlet earlier this month with her sister Manpreet to travel to Ibiza after Aiesha was admitted to the hospital in severe condition.

However, the resident villain of the long-running soap will make a surprising return from her sojourn abroad.

In recent weeks, shopkeeper David has recovered from being shot by Russ Posner during the siege and has also turned down a romantic relationship with true love Victoria Sugden in order to create stability for his family by remaining with Meena.

David’s son Jacob and Amber’s mother Priya are shocked when David collapses after over-exerting himself the following week.

Victoria is spending time with David, Meena suspects when she sees suitcases and a chef’s hat at the front entrance.

Carl fires a cap pistol, triggering a terrifying flashback, which adds to David’s woes.

Victoria tries to assist him, and the two share a touching moment.

When Meena arrives, Victoria is quietly warned not to contact David again.

Later, nurse Meena offers to take over David’s prescription, substituting paracetamol for his heavy medications, leaving him in excruciating pain.

Meena tries to provoke an apprehensive reaction in him by making him recall what happened during the siege in order to make him feel worse.

Meena has David exactly where she wants him now that he is relying on her more than ever.

The plot has been described as “familiar” by a number of viewers.

“Is the program about to do Misery with David and Meena?” a fan of the ITV soap tweeted. “That was fun, but wasn’t that what happened with James and Emma?”

“Hasn’t this already been done – with Moira throwing Emma from the renowned bridge… why does everyone have to be so insane?” remarked another.

“Isn’t this what Emma did to James?” wrote a third.