Emma Raducanu made sporting history as a 13-year-old in Liverpool.

On Saturday night in New York, Emma Raducanu created sporting history – but not for the first time.

The Kent teenager stunned the athletic world by winning the US Open as a qualifier at the early age of 18 and without dropping a single set throughout the event. From Billie Jean King to The Queen, she has received praise.

Raducanu, on the other hand, hinted at a bright future six years ago in November 2015, when she created tennis history in Liverpool.

When Radacanu won the Nike Junior International in Wavertree at the age of 13, she became the youngest ever winner of an ITF Under-18 event.

Radacanu signed up for the competition when she was 13 years old, the youngest age allowed for such events. She met fellow Brit Lauryn John Baptiste in the Northern Vision final, which she won 6-1 6-4.

The legendary “Liverbird” award was presented to her.

More than 500 players from 45 countries had applied to compete in one of the UK’s most popular junior events, as the Echo reported at the time: “The tournament is an official ITF grade 5 event where players compete for their first official International Tennis Federation points – potentially the first step toward a successful tennis career.”

Anders Borg, the man behind the Liverpool International Tennis tournament and who has been marketing tennis on Merseyside for the past two decades, recalls the lad from Kent fondly.

“Even though she lost a couple early rounds in junior Wimbleon, you could tell she was going places,” he recalled.

“She was a wonderful, down-to-earth young lady who had been a dream come true for the LTA throughout the years.

“She mentioned us at a recent press conference, which just goes to show how important these junior tournaments are for the youngsters and for Liverpool.

“In November, we have another two weeks of top-level junior tennis scheduled at Wavertree, so who knows who the future stars will be?

“All we need is a little help from Liverpool City Council because we are placing Liverpool on the map in the most global of sports.”