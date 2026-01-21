Embark Studios Promises Changes Amid Growing Frustration Over Arc Raiders’ Late Spawn System

Embark Studios is responding to mounting player frustration over the late spawn system in their cooperative sci-fi shooter, Arc Raiders, acknowledging the negative impact on gameplay and hinting at upcoming changes. The controversial mechanic has sparked intense discussions in the game’s community, with many players voicing their dissatisfaction over the way late spawns disrupt their gaming experience.

Since the system was first implemented, players have found themselves joining matches with significantly less time to participate, often arriving with as little as 11 minutes left. This has led to situations where late joiners miss key objectives or events, like taking down the Queen, with the boss already defeated by other players. The system has become a major source of frustration, especially when players have set aside time to complete specific trials or quests.

System’s Purpose and the Community Backlash

Despite the backlash, Embark Studios defends the late spawn system as a necessary feature to maintain the excitement and tension in raids. Design lead Virgil Watkins explained that without this mechanic, raids would quickly empty out, leaving few players behind and diminishing the sense of urgency. The system was intended to ensure that both AI and human threats remained a constant presence throughout the match, keeping the action dynamic and unpredictable.

However, the late spawn mechanic also comes with unintended consequences. Watkins conceded that late players often feel like they’ve missed out on the most significant parts of the match. “Players who join late feel like they’ve been left with nothing but scraps, which isn’t ideal when they’re hoping to complete a time-sensitive objective,” Watkins admitted. Many players have expressed their frustration, especially when their plans are thwarted by a system that sometimes makes their participation feel pointless.

One of the more surprising revelations from Embark Studios was the economic advantage that late joiners may gain, despite the perception that they get the short end of the stick. Watkins shared that players who spawn later in the game may find themselves in quieter sessions with more loot available, as the remnants of earlier battles—such as dead enemies and discarded gear—become easier targets. While not all loot is equally valuable, this provides late joiners with an opportunity to still profit from their late arrival, albeit with fewer chances to earn the rarest rewards.

Future Adjustments and Player Adaptation

While the late spawn system is unlikely to be scrapped entirely, Watkins has acknowledged the need to address its drawbacks. The studio is reportedly exploring ways to make late spawns less punishing, particularly for players with specific objectives in mind. “If your original plan is ruined by a late spawn, we want to make sure there are still meaningful alternatives for you to pursue,” Watkins explained, indicating that future updates may focus on tweaking spawn timings or providing more support for players trying to complete dedicated trials.

For now, players are encouraged to remain adaptable. Watkins suggests they adjust their goals during raids, shifting focus from their initial objectives to other available activities, like ambushing other players or hunting for leftover loot. While this may offer a temporary workaround, many players continue to express their disappointment over the unpredictability introduced by the late spawn system, and the sense of missed opportunities remains a painful aspect of the game’s current mechanics.

As Embark Studios continues to gather player feedback and data, the studio seems committed to refining the gameplay experience. While the late spawn system may not disappear overnight, changes are expected as the studio works to strike a balance between maintaining the intensity of the game and ensuring that all players feel their time in the raid is worthwhile.