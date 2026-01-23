Elon Musk made his long-awaited debut at the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 22, 2026, bringing his usual blend of ambitious predictions and stern warnings. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO addressed global leaders on the rapid pace of technological advancement, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics, stressing the need for caution alongside optimism. While Musk painted an optimistic vision of the future, he cautioned against the unchecked development of these technologies, raising concerns about potential risks to society.

Future of AI and Robotics: Opportunities and Threats

Musk’s keynote was a mixture of bold proclamations and familiar themes. He outlined an ambitious timeline for Tesla’s full self-driving cars, with plans for “Supervised Full Self-Driving approval in Europe” as early as next month, and potential approvals in China shortly after. His prediction of a widespread robotaxi service by the end of 2026, particularly in the U.S., was met with skepticism from some quarters but spurred a jump in Tesla’s stock by more than 3%.

On the topic of humanoid robots, Musk reiterated that Tesla’s Optimus robots, which are already performing basic tasks in the company’s factories, would soon tackle more complex industrial jobs. “By the end of next year, I think we’ll be selling humanoid robots to the public,” he said, also suggesting the potential for these robots to help care for children or pets—an idea that connects directly to global challenges such as aging populations and labor shortages.

Despite the promise of a robot-filled future, Musk issued a cautionary note, warning that the rapid progress of AI could lead to unintended consequences. “By the end of next year, AI might surpass human intelligence,” he predicted, stating that AI could become “smarter than all of humanity collectively” within the next five years. He compared this to the cautionary tale of “Terminator,” the famous science fiction film, emphasizing that society must handle these advancements with care.

Beyond AI and robotics, Musk also highlighted the need for clean energy, arguing that the U.S. could meet its electricity demands through solar power. He pointed to a small corner of states like Utah, Nevada, or New Mexico, suggesting that a fraction of this land could supply all of the nation’s electricity. However, Musk criticized U.S. tariffs on solar panels, which he said artificially inflated the cost of solar power. This, he argued, is a critical bottleneck as demand for electricity grows due to AI and other technological advances.

Throughout his speech, Musk’s signature humor remained intact, joking about his desire to die on Mars “but not on impact” and claiming, “I’m an alien” to the audience’s amusement. However, the underlying message was serious: society must make careful decisions on how these technologies are deployed to avoid catastrophic outcomes. Musk’s remarks also came at a time when his ventures face increasing scrutiny, particularly over the xAI chatbot Grok on X, which has faced investigations due to the generation of explicit content.

As Musk urged the gathered policymakers, regulators, and investors, “It’s better to err on the side of optimism.” He implored them to embrace new technologies while proceeding with caution to ensure they lead to a future of “amazing abundance” rather than one of dystopian outcomes.