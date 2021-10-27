Elon Musk is a billionaire entrepreneur. What Is The Tesla CEO’s Net Worth After The Hertz Deal?

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has a net worth of $289 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Musk’s personal wealth has risen after Tesla’s market capitalization surpassed $1.02 trillion.

Musk is the world’s wealthiest man. The founder of Space X is worth more than both Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg put together. This sudden spike in wealth comes after Hertz purchased 100,000 electric vehicles, sending Tesla’s stock up 13% on Monday.

On Monday, Morgan Stanley auto analyst Adam Jones boosted his price objective for Tesla to $1,200 per share.

Tesla’s stock finished at $1,018.43 on Tuesday.

Musk owns a 21% interest in Tesla, which accounts for the majority of his wealth. His minority ownership in Space X accounts for a lesser amount of his net wealth. Musk is also an avid cryptocurrency investor.

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, is the world’s second richest person, with $193 billion. Bezos just stepped down as CEO of Amazon, and his divorce from MacKenzie Scott resulted in him losing a piece of his fortune.