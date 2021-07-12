Electronic Arts Assures Players That Advertisements Will Not Be Added To Their Games

Electronic Arts has disputed reports that the business plans to include TV-style in-game commercials in its video games, a move that has many fans of the tech giant’s games concerned about the possibility of their gaming experience being disrupted.

Electronic Arts secured a contract with game advertiser playerWON, which is owned and run by Simulmedia, according to Axios. However, an EA official recently rejected the company’s plans to include advertisements in its games.

According to PC Gamer, EA’s spokesperson stated, “Following incorrect reports suggesting that we are looking to introduce ‘TV-style’ commercials into our games, we wanted to clarify that in-game advertising for console games is not something we are currently looking at, or have signed any agreements to implement.”

EA’s denial of its alleged plans to promote in its console games should calm fans, especially those who were concerned about EA’s earlier “UFC 4” catastrophe. However, the corporation may not be exempt from the scrutiny of its fans right away.

Electronic Arts purchased Playdemic, a mobile game development studio, in June in order to expand the company’s mobile footprint. Because in-game advertising is one of the most lucrative revenue streams for mobile game producers, it’s possible that EA will include an ad system in its future mobile titles, provided they’re free-to-play.

Furthermore, EA’s statement stated expressly that the business does not plan to introduce in-game advertising for its console games at this time, but that this could change in the future. Furthermore, the company’s statement made no mention of PC or mobile games.

Last week, Simulmedia’s executive vice president Dave Madden told Axios that the company had reached an agreement with both Electronic Arts and Tencent-owned Hi-Rez Studios, the creators of “Smite” and “Paladins.”

It’s still unclear whether there was any kind of miscommunication between the persons involved. EA, on the other hand, reassured players that it does not intend to ruin their enjoyment of their games.

At the end of their statement, an EA spokeswoman remarked, “Creating the greatest possible player experience remains our core focus.”