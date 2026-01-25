Edinburgh Considers Citywide Mobile Phone Ban in Schools

The City of Edinburgh Council has opened a consultation on expanding a mobile phone restriction policy to all schools, following a successful trial at two local high schools. The proposal, which could see phones locked away during school hours, aims to address concerns over distraction and improve the learning environment. This initiative is currently being reviewed with input from parents, students, and education staff, and is set to run until March.

Trial Scheme Shows Positive Feedback

Two Edinburgh secondary schools, Portobello and Queensferry High, have already implemented the use of lockable pouches to limit phone access during the school day. These devices prevent students from using their phones, unless for educational purposes or emergencies. The trial has garnered positive responses, though some have raised concerns about students with medical or caring needs who may need access to their phones.

The consultation process, which is open to the community, will seek feedback on whether similar measures should be extended to all schools in Edinburgh, including primary schools. Councillors are considering various options, with the leading proposal being the widespread use of lockable pouches in secondary schools and lockable cabinets in primary schools.

Government Guidance and Impact Assessment

Following a Scottish Government report in 2024, mobile phone use in schools has been subject to varying policies across different institutions. The Education, Children and Families Committee already approved mobile phone restrictions for primary schools, but the council is conducting an impact assessment to evaluate the practical implications of such a policy.

James Dalgleish, the council’s education convener, emphasized that broad community consultation was essential to ensure the policy met its objectives and addressed any concerns. “We understand that there is broad support for keeping smartphones out of the classroom, but we need to ensure that we get this right for everyone,” Dalgleish stated. He also noted the need to explore how mobile phone restrictions could be funded and implemented effectively.

The council plans to move forward quickly with the initiative, ensuring that adequate measures are in place to ensure a positive impact on students and the educational environment. The consultation will allow stakeholders to express their views on the practicalities of this policy, particularly regarding students with special needs.