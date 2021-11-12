Early reactions to ‘Battlefield 2042′ have been mixed, though mostly positive.

Early reviews of the highly anticipated “Battlefield 2042” have begun to appear on the internet as the release date approaches. Some have praised the game, while others have remarked it leaves a lot to be desired.

A week before the rest of the fanbase, several celebrities throughout the world were given the opportunity to play “Battlefield 2042,” and the reviews have been mainly positive, much to the relief of many worried fans.

One of the best elements of the new “Battlefield” game is the new Portal mode, to no one’s surprise. The new game mode, according to multiple critics, is the true star of “Battlefield 2042” because of its enormous richness and scope.

The majority of the content in “Battlefield 2042,” namely the numerous factions from the series’ earlier games, can only be accessed through Portal. This mode also allows players to choose or create whatever game style they desire, which is especially useful now that the new Specialists system is generating negative criticism.

Some critics have also said that Portal mode is the actual love letter to “Battlefield” aficionados.

In terms of gameplay, “Battlefield 2042” keeps the chaotic battles that the series is known for. The All-Out War and Breakthrough game modes retain their enormous and frantic fights, as well as the normal arsenal of firearms and vehicles that one would expect from a “Battlefield” game.

Hazard Zone mode, on the other hand, was praised as a safe yet welcome addition to the franchise. The “Tarkov”-style game mode was well-suited for “Battlefield’s” huge battlefields, according to critics, and many believed that the Specialists shone most in this setting.

“Battlefield 2042” is not without problems, unfortunately. According to YouTuber SkillUp, the game has performance issues based on the map and weather conditions of the current match. Even a high-end machine with an RTX 3090 might encounter framerate reductions of up to 50 FPS on 1440p and Ultra settings with DLSS and Raytracing off.

Apart from an obvious audio fault, the most of the flaws noted in the previous beta test were essentially gone.

Overall, “Battlefield 2042” is off to a wonderful start, but it’s difficult to say how excellent it’ll be until the final release reviews come out.

On November 19, “Battlefield 2042” will be released worldwide.